Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Lakers)
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed superstar LeBron James as probable for Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
James, who dealt with a groin injury late in the 2024-25 season, is listed with a left hip flexor strain on the Lakers' official injury report.
Given the probable tag, James is expected to suit up in this matchup. He also said on Friday that he would be available to play in Game 1.
The Lakers are favored at home on Saturday, a place where they have thrived this season. Los Angeles was 31-10 straight up at home in the regular season and 21-11 against the spread when set as a home favorite.
Here's how to bet on James in the player prop market for Game 1.
Best LeBron James Prop Bet for Lakers vs. Timberwolves
- LeBron James UNDER 6.5 Assists (+105)
The four-time champion finished the regular season averaging 8.2 assists per game, but I’m not buying him in this matchup as a secondary creator playing off of Luka Doncic.
LeBron saw his assist numbers take a hit after the All-Star break – averaging just 6.5 per game – and he failed to clear this in multiple matchups with the Timberwolves in the 2024-25 campaign.
Minnesota ranks fifth in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and it’s worth noting that LeBron’s potential assists per game have dropped from over 16 per game before the All-Star break to just 11.9 since.
