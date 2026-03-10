Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has missed the last two games with a series of ailments, and he remains on the injury report for Tuesday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James, who has dealt with elbow, knee and foot injuries in recent days, is listed as questionable for this crucial Western Conference battle. The Lakers are set as 2.5-point home underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook with James' status in question.

LeBron James (hip, foot) listed questionable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 10, 2026

James was scratched from Sunday's game against the New York Knicks (he was also questionable for that matchup) despite getting in a pregame workout. It was reported on Monday that the Lakers star did not practice.

It's possible that the Lakers are just managing the 41-year-old's reps, but there's a chance that James misses a third game in a row on Tuesday.

LeBron James (elbow, foot) doesn't practice Monday, via @LakersReporter. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 9, 2026

The Lakers have been able to stay afloat without the four-time league MVP this season, going 13-7 in the 20 games that he's missed. Tuesday's game is extremely important for the Lakers in the Western Conference standings, as they are just one game back of the Timberwolves, who currently hold the No. 3 seed in the West.

James, despite missing the start of the season with sciatica, has played at a high level still in the 2025-26 season. He's averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.

If James is out of the lineup on Tuesday, the Lakers will lean more on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to carry the offense.

Here's a look at my favorite player prop for L.A. with James up in the air for the third game in a row.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Timberwolves

Luka Doncic OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-119)

Doncic is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game this season, but he's picked up at least eight boards in four games in a row and six games overall since the All-Star break.

The Lakers star had double-digit boards in his first (and only) appearance against the Timberwolves this season, and he could be asked to handle a bigger workload on the glass if James (questionable) is ruled out.

Minnesota is ninth in rebound percentage and 10th in opponent rebounds per game this season, but Doncic is averaging nearly 12 rebound chances per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Luka’s scoring has been the most reliable thing this season, but I think he’s worth a look on the glass as the Lakers attempt to secure a third win in a row.

