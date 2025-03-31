Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Lakers)
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to have superstar LeBron James in the lineup on Monday night against the Houston Rockets.
James, who missed time earlier this month with a groin injury, is listed as probable with a groin strain in this game. James has not missed a game since returning to the lineup, and the Lakers are set as 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings, a sign that he'll be good to go for this matchup.
Here's how I'd wager on LeBron in the prop market against a Houston team that he nearly recorded a triple-double again earlier in the 2024-25 season.
Best LeBron James Prop Bet for Lakers vs. Rockets
- LeBron James OVER 6.5 Assists (-135)
Even though the Rockets allow the second-fewest assists per game in the NBA this season, I’m buying LeBron at this discounted number.
The Lakers superstar is averaging 8.5 assists per game for the season, and he has seven or more dimes in four straight games for L.A. On top of that, LeBron had nine assists in the last game he played against Houston.
He’s a steal at this number tonight.
