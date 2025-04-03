Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is listed as probable for Thursday night's showdown with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
James, who is dealing with a groin injury that sidelined him for several games last month, has played in each of the Lakers' last six games. Los Angeles enters this matchup on a two-game winning streak, and based on the probable tag, James appears in line to play in this matchup.
This is the fourth and final meeting between the Warriors and Lakers during the regular season, although they could match up in the first round of the playoffs. Los Angeles is the No. 3 seed in the West right now while Golden State is the No. 5 seed.
James is having a great season, averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. He's also led L.A. to three wins over Golden State.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on the Lakers star in the prop market in this matchup.
Best LeBron James Prop Bet for Warriors vs. Lakers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- LeBron James OVER 23.5 Points (-115)
Yes, LeBron has struggled as of late, averaging just 18.7 points per game across six matchups since returning from a groin injury.
However, he has dominated against Golden State this season, scoring 42, 31 and 25 points in three games. The Warriors don’t have a ton of size to protect the rim, and even if Draymond Green draws the LeBron assignment, the four-time champion hasn’t had any problems putting up points against the Warriors.
Overall, James is averaging 24.4 points per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3.
