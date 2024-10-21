Liberty vs. Kennesaw State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Liberty will play only its second game in the month of October after a BYE last week, set to host winless Kennesaw State.
For the Flames, the team will try to continue its pursuit of a second straight Conference USA title after a close call against Florida International prior to the week off. With quarterback Kaidon Salter under center, Liberty will try to overwhelm an out-matched opponent in Kennesaw State, who looks to be in over its head at the FBS level.
Here’s our betting preview for Wednesday’s conference matchup.
Kennesaw State vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty: -23.5 (-110)
- Kennesaw State: +23.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -4000
- Kennesaw State: +1400
Total:
- 45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kennesaw State vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 23rd
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Fifth Third Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Kennesaw State Record: 0-6
- Liberty Record: 5-0
Kennesaw State vs. Liberty Key Players to Watch
Kennesaw State
Khalib Johnson: Johnson is next up on a revolving door of Owls’ quarterbacks. He completed only five of his 17 pass attempts in last week’s 14-5 loss to Middle Tennessee with two interceptions.
Liberty
Kaidon Salter: The dual-threat junior hasn’t been as explosive as last season for Liberty, but remains as efficient as quarterbacks come in the conference. Salter is completing 63% of his passes with nine total touchdowns and one interception. After a quiet effort against FIU in which he only completed nine passes, can he pad his stats against Kennesaw State?
Kennesaw State vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
This is as big of a mismatch as you’ll see in Conference USA.
Despite what’s been a shaky go so far this season for Liberty, the undefeated Flames still rank 17th in net EPA/Play behind a potent attack both through the air and on the ground, top 50 in both.
The team will face a Kennesaw State team that is bottom of the country in most of the key metrics, including both EPA/Play on offense and defense.
The Owls have allowed 30 or more to all three opponents its faced inside the top third of the country in EPA/Play – Louisiana (34 points), San Jose State (31) and Jacksonville State (63). There are enough explosive plays to be had in this one, as well as a Flames’ defensive line that is top 50 in havoc rate to create turnovers, to set up five touchdown drives in this one.
PICK: Liberty Team Total OVER 34.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.