Liberty vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Sept. 17 (Bet This Sabrina Ionescu Prop)
The New York Liberty need a win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the WNBA standings this season, and they’re heavily favored on the road against the Washington Mystics.
New York has been money against the spread on the road this season (14-5), but Washington has a ton to play for in this matchup as it looks to hold on to the No. 8 seed in the WNBA standings.
I’m not sold on a side in this game with a 10-point spread, but there is a player prop that I think is a must-bet on Tuesday.
Here’s a breakdown of that prop, the odds and the key players to watch in this matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Liberty vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty -10 (-105)
- Mystics +10 (-115)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -470
- Mystics: +360
Total
- 161.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Liberty vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Entertainment and Sports Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Liberty record: 31-7
- Mystics record: 13-25
Liberty vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- None to report
Mystics Injury Report
- Aaliyah Edwards – doubtful
- Shakira Austin – out
Liberty vs. Mystics Key Players to Watch
New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu: Having one of the best seasons of her career, Ionescu is averaging 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3. The shooting efficiency hasn’t been great, but Ionescu is still one of the game’s best guards in 2024.
Washington Mystics
Brittney Sykes: Injuries have limited Sykes to just 16 games this season, averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. She had 14 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists against the Liberty earlier this season.
Liberty vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
My favorite player prop for the night is in the Liberty-Mystics matchup, as Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been on fire passing the ball.
The All-Star guard is averaging 7.3 assists per game over her last seven matchups, clearing this total in six of those seven games.
Ionescu is averaging 6.1 assists per game on the season, and she has an eight-assist game against Washington earlier this season. The Mystics allow nearly 20 opponent assists per game, and I expect this matchup to be a closer one with the Mystics still fighting for a playoff spot.
If that’s the case, we should see Sabrina on the floor a lot – and racking up dimes – on Tuesday.
Pick: Sabrina Ionescu OVER 5.5 Assists (-120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.