Liberty vs. Sam Houston State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 9
Liberty looks to be the favorite in Conference USA play so far this season, paced by an efficient offense and a much improved defense.
The team will take on Sam Houston State on Thursday night to kick off its weekend in league play, can the Flames take care of business on the road? Here’s our full betting preview for this CUSA matchup with the Bearkats looking to score an impressive win to add to its ledger.
Liberty vs. Sam Houston State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty: -3.5 (-114)
- Sam Houston State: +3.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -172
- Sam Houston State: +142
Total: 142.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Liberty vs. Sam Houston State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: JBernard G. Johnson Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Liberty Record: 13-2
- Sam Houston State Record: 7-8
Liberty vs. Sam Houston State Key Players to Watch
Liberty
Kaden Metheny: The senior guard has continued to improve with Liberty, his second year with the program. He is shooting 44% from beyond the arc as the hub of the Flames’ motion based offense that is fifth in the country in effective field goal percentage.
Sam Houston State
Lamar Wilkerson: The Bearkats have struggled this season, but Wilkerson has thrived in a heightened role this season, taking 30% of the team’s shots and shooting a career best 41% from beyond the arc. Liberty’s defense is stout, but Wilkerson will look to be able to stretch this defense and lead an offense that is shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc on the season, due in most part to Wilkerson’s fine shooting.
Liberty vs. Sam Houston State Prediction and Pick
While Liberty plays at a bottom 30 pace in the country this season, per KenPom, the team will be able to score at will on Thursday night against a Sam Houston State defense that is 355th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Instead of laying the points, though, I prefer the under instead. Liberty has the defense to slow down Sam Houston State’s offense that is incredibly reliant on its 3-point shooting to put points on the board. The team is hitting nearly 38% of its 3-point shots, but Liberty’s perimeter defense is among the best in the nation, third in 3-point percentage allowed and fourth in 3-point rate allowed.
The Flames don’t allow anything from distance, and SHSU lacks the proper ball handling to score efficiently.
Meanwhile, Liberty will play at its prodding tempo and hunt for the best shot, which makes this total a bit scary, but I believe that in a road setting we see a bit of a drop in efficiency and that this game becomes a limited possession battle.
Keep an eye on Liberty’s poor free throw shooting as well to help the game stay under. The Flames are 349th in the country in free throw percentage this season at 63%.
PICK: UNDER 142.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.