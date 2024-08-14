Liberty vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Aug. 15 (Back New York?)
The No. 1-seeded New York Liberty are looking to keep rolling out of the Olympic break as they’re set as double-digit favorites on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.
New York has a 2.5-game cushion on the Connecticut Sun for the best record in the W, and it shouldn’t have trouble with the Sparks, who are down star rookie Cameron Brink to a torn ACL, in this matchup.
The Sparks are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and only have six wins in the 2024 season.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for the WNBA’s return on Thursday.
Liberty vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Liberty -11 (-108)
- Sparks +11 (-112)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -675
- Sparks: +490
Total
- 166 (Over -112/Under -108)
Liberty vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 15
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Liberty record: 21-4
- Sparks record: 6-18
Liberty vs. Sparks Injury Reports
New York Liberty
- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton – out
Los Angeles Sparks
- Lexie Brown – out
- Cameron Brink – out
Liberty vs. Sparks Key Players to Watch
New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu: Ionescu represented Team USA in the Olympics, and she was on fire in her final 10 games before the break, averaging 23.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from 3. With Betnijah Laney-Hamilton still out for the Liberty, a bigger load will be on the shoulders of Ionescu and Breanna Stewart for the Liberty.
Los Angeles Sparks
Dearica Hamby: During the Olympic break, Hamby played for Team USA in the 3x3 basketball competition, winning a bronze medal. Hamby is having a terrific season, averaging 19.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3.
Liberty vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
The Liberty have been awful at home in the 2024 season, going just 4-10 against the spread, but it’s a completely different story on the road.
The Liberty are 8-4 ATS on the road, putting them in a great spot to cover against a terrible Sparks offense that ranks 10th in offensive rating, eighth in effective field goal percentage and 11th in overall net rating.
With Brink out, the Sparks aren’t nearly as good on the defensive end, which is going to make things tough against an elite Liberty offense.
New York also shouldn’t worry about L.A. covering at home, as it’s just 4-7-1 against the spread in 12 matchups.
I’ll back the Liberty to get the home stretch of the 2024 season off to a hot start.
Pick: Liberty -11 (-108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.