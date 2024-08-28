Liberty vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Aug. 28 (Trust New York)
For the second time since the WNBA returned from the Olympic break, the New York Liberty are in Los Angeles to take on Dearica Hamby and the Los Angeles Sparks.
These teams are on opposite ends of the standings (New York is in first, Los Angeles is in last) and there shouldn't be much movement there over the final weeks of the regular season.
Oddsmakers are heavily favoring the Liberty in this game – and rightfully so – with Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton both back in action.
Can the league’s best team cover this number?
Liberty vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty -12.5 (-108)
- Sparks +12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -900
- Sparks: +570
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 28
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Liberty record: 26-5
- Sparks record: 6-24
Liberty vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- None to report
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
- Lexie Brown – out
- Layshia Clarendon – day-to-day
- Aari McDonald – day-to-day
Liberty vs. Sparks Key Players to Watch
New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart: Stewart had a massive game in Monday’s win over the Phoenix Mercury, scoring 21 points with six rebounds and six assists. Stewie is having a great second half of the season, averaging 21.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in six games since the Olympic break.
Los Angeles Sparks
Rickea Jackson: Rookie first-round pick Rickea Jackson is coming into her own. After dropping 25 points in her last game, Jackson has scored in double figures in eight straight games and is now averaging 12.4 points per game. She’s been impressively efficient, shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from 3.
Liberty vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
New York dominated the Sparks on Aug. 15 out of the Olympic break, winning by 35 points in Los Angeles.
Yet, oddsmakers only have the Liberty favored by 12.5 points in this game.
Even though we can’t expect another blowout, the Sparks’ play over their last 10 games (1-9 straight up, currently on a seven-game losing streak) doesn’t inspire much confidence that they can keep up with the WNBA’s best team.
The Liberty rank No. 1 in the league in net rating (+12.6), while the Sparks are 11th in that statistic (-8.8).
Given the Liberty’s against-the-spread record on the road (11-4), I’ll lay the points with them on Wednesday.
Pick: Liberty -12.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.