Liberty vs. Sun WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, July 10 (Bet on New York)
The WNBA is treating us to an absolutely perfect late-morning matchup on Wednesday, July 10 as the New York Liberty hit the road to take on the Connecticut Sun.
That’s right, this matchup kicks off at 11 a.m. EST, a perfect timing to throw something on right before you take your lunch break.
These are the two best teams record-wise in the W this season, and the winner will have sole possession of the No. 1 seed once the game concludes. New York beat Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena earlier this season, ending CT’s perfect 9-0 start to the season.
Will history repeat itself on Wednesday morning?
Here’s a quick look into the odds, key players to watch, injury reports and of course, a best bet for Wednesday’s WNBA action.
Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Liberty -2 (-110)
- Sun +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -130
- Sun: +110
Total
- 156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday July 10
- Time: 11:00 a.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass, YES Network
- Liberty record: 17-4
- Sun record: 17-4
Liberty vs. Sun Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Nyara Sabally – out
Sun Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson – out
Liberty vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu: The star guard has been on fire since dropping 24 points in the win against Connecticut back on June 8. Over her last 10 games, Ionescu is averaging 20.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from 3. While she’d like to hit her 3s at a higher rate, it’s hard to deny how important Ionescu has been to New York’s success in 2024.
Connecticut Sun
DeWanna Bonner: Coming off of back-to-back big games – 24 points against Minnesota and 23 points against Atlanta – Bonner is looking to help the Sun pull off a home upset on Wednesday. The veteran forward had 16 points the last time these teams played, but she shot just 4-for-14 from the field. I’d expect a bounce-back showing in this matchup.
Liberty vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
The Liberty officially have the best net rating (11.5) in the league this season, but they are coming off of a loss to the Indiana Fever where they blew a fourth-quarter lead.
I don’t expect that to carry over into such a big matchup against the Sun, who have won three games in a row to pull into a tie in the standings with New York.
Connecticut is 9-2 straight up at home – one of the losses came to this Liberty squad – but it has struggled against the spread, going 4-7. Not only that, but the Sun are just 1-3 against the spread as underdogs, and I am concerned about their offense keeping up with the high-powered attack of New York.
The lasttime these teams played, the Liberty were without starting guard Courtney Vandersloot, but she is back and adds a huge playmaking element to this offense.
The Liberty are much better against the spread on the road (6-4) than at home (2-10) in 2024, but I’m not even going to ask them to cover in this game.
I think New York simply wins outright, as it showed in the first meeting it has too many weapons between Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart for Connecticut to keep up with. Even though the Sun are elite on defense, I think the Liberty find a way to pull out the road win.
Pick: Liberty Moneyline (-130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.