Liberty vs. Wings WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Sept. 12 (Bet on NY)
For the fourth and final time this season, the New York Liberty will face the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.
New York has won all three of the matchups between these teams, taking those games by 20 (at home), eight (at home), and 14 (on the road). They’ve covered the spread in two of those wins, including Tuesday’s 105-91 victory.
Breanna Stewart has multiple 26-plus point games against the Wings, who have the worst defensive rating in the WNBA this season.
With the Liberty just a few games away from clinching the one seed, oddsmakers have them heavily favored on the road once again.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my best bet on Thursday night.
Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty -11.5 (-110)
- Wings +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -700
- Wings: +470
Total
- 178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Liberty record: 30-6
- Wings record: 9-27
Liberty vs. Wings Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- None to report
Wings Injury Report
- Stephanie Soares – day-to-day
Liberty vs. Wings Key Players to Watch
New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart: Stewie had a massive game in this matchup on Tuesday night, scoring 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting (3-for-6 from 3). It’s her second time scoring 26 or more points against the Wings this season, and she’s put up 72 points against them in three games this season. Can she keep it rolling on Thursday?
Dallas Wings
Natasha Howard: Wings forward Natasha Howard has quietly played some great basketball since the Olympic break, averaging 19.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Howard was solid in this matchup on Tuesday, scoring 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting.
Liberty vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
This is a standalone game, so all eyes in the W will be on these squads in Dallas.
New York moved to 13-5 against the spread on the road with Tuesday night’s win, while Dallas dropped to 5-13 against the spread on the road.
All season long, the Dallas defense has been a massive issue. The Wings have a 111.1 defensive rating, far and away the worst in the WNBA. The No. 11 ranked team – the Indiana Fever – has a defensive rating of just 107.1.
Compared to New York (third in defensive rating), the Wings are allowing nearly 16 more points per 100 possessions this season.
So, surely Dallas is at least scoring at a high level, right?
Yes and no. The Wings rank fifth in defense rating, but they’re not terribly efficient, ranking seventh in effective field goal percentage and eighth in true shooting percentage.
With the Liberty still looking to officially clinch the No. 1 seed, I’m going to trust them to handle business on the road. If they do, there’s a chance New York can sit some players – or play them fewer minutes – over the final few games of the regular season.
Pick: Liberty -11.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.