Lightning vs. Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 6

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens have battled through a back-and-forth series in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Neither team has won two games in a row, and if the Habs can break that trend on Friday night, they’ll be advancing to the second round.

The first three games of this series went to overtime, and the last two have both been 3-2 finals. There really isn’t much separating these two teams at all, and that’s the way we like it in the playoffs.

Can the Lightning force Game 7 back in Tampa Bay?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Lightning vs. Canadiens in Game 6 on Friday, May 1.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Lightning -1.5 (+225)

Canadiens +1.5 (-278)

Moneyline

Lightning -115

Canadiens -105

Total

5.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Lightning vs. Canadiens Starting Goalies

Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy (2-3, 2.68 GAA, .880 SV%)

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (3-2, 2.49 GAA, .903 SV%)

Lightning vs. Canadiens How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bell Centre

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2, The Spot

Lightning record: 2-3

Canadiens record: 3-2

Lightning vs. Canadiens Best NHL Prop Bets

Lightning Best NHL Prop Bet

Brandon Hagel Anytime Goalscorer (+150)

Brandon Hagel was held off the scoresheet for the first time in this series on Wednesday night. After scoring six goals and adding an assist in the first four games against the Canadiens, Hagel’s efforts were for naught in Game 5.

And what an effort it was from Hagel.

The Lightning forward had 10 total shot attempts, five of which were shots on goal. He had nine SOG and 23 total attempts in the first four games combined.

Hagel has been clutch in the playoffs, and he’s continuing to get his chances for the Lightning.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Prediction and Pick

This is when the Stanley Cup Playoffs get really exciting. Everything tightens up the later we get into the series, especially so when a team is facing elimination.

There were seven goals in the first game of the series, but five of those were on the power play. Since then, each game has been a 3-2 final score, and I’m seeing another 3-2 or even 2-1 final here in Game 6.

Vasilevskiy will be locked in for Tampa Bay, and the Canadiens have done well to limit the Lightning thus far.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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