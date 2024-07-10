Lions 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Detroit a Heavy Favorite to Return to Postseason)
The Detroit Lions had a dream season in 2023, putting together a 12-5 record and winning the NFC North for the first time in team history. The good times didn't stop there as they won two postseason games, beating the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round.
Unfortunately, they fell just short of their first ever Super Bowl berth, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in heartbreaking fashion by a final score of 34-31.
The good news for Lions fans is oddsmakers have complete faith in Detroit putting themselves in a position to once again make a deep playoff run. Let's take a look at their playoff odds ahead of the the opening kickoff of their 2024 campaign.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Detroit Lions Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes -300
- No +235
Lions Expected to be Elite Team in NFC
At -300 odds, the Lions have an implied probability of 75% of making the playoffs this season. Only the San Francisco 49ers (-420) have better odds to make the playoffs in 2024.
The Lions have put themselves in a great position to improve off of last seasons success. They re-signed their best offensive players while also beefing up their secondary. Their first round pick, cornerback Terrion Arnold from Alabama, should go a long way in improving their weakest unit from last season.
They didn't stop there in the draft. They also added an additional cornerback in the second round in Ennis Rakestraw Jr. from Missouri. If those moves yield positive results this upcoming season, they're going to be a force to be reckoned with.
The biggest challenge for the Lions this season will be the fact they're in what will likely be one of the more competitive divisions in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are two extremely young teams who are expected to take a significant step forward this season. The Minnesota Vikings, while starting a rebuild, still have some weapons that will grab the attention of any opponent they face.
With that being said, we can all expect the Lions to return to the playoffs this season.
