Lions Odds to Win Super Bowl 2026: Detroit Still Expected to Be Contender
The Detroit Lions suffered a heart-breaking loss in the NFL playoffs, losing to the Washington Commanders as significant favorites on Saturday night. The Lions had the best record in the conference and were Super Bowl favorites heading into the divisional round. Now, all they can do is lick their wounds and try to put themselves in position for another run at the franchises first Lombardi Trophy next season.
Lions fans can take some comfort in the fact the betting market has faith the Lions will remain one of the elite teams in the NFL next season.
DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds to win Super Bowl 60, and the Lions are near the top of the list.
Super Bowl 60 Odds
Top 10 odds to win Super Bowl 60
- Ravens +500
- Chiefs +550
- Bills +750
- Lions +850
- Eagles +900
- Commanders +1500
- 49ers +1800
- Bengals +2000
- Chargers +2200
- Packers +2200
Lions Super Bowl 60 Odds
At +850, the Lions are fourth on the odds list to win Super Bowl 60, behind only the Ravens, Chiefs, and Bills. It's also the best odds amongst all NFC teams with the Eagles right behind them at +900.
If you translate their odds to implied probability, Detroit has a 10.53% chance of winning the Super Bowl. It's promising to know these odds are better than the Lions had heading into this season when they were set at 10-1 to win it all.
Before they can start a new Super Bowl run, the Lions need to figure out what to do with their plethora of upcoming free agents, including Carlton Davis, Kevin Zeitler, and Levi Onquzurike.
The Lions' playoff sting is going to last a little while longer for fans of Detroit, but they can take comfort in the fact this season wasn't a flash in the pan. The Lions championship window is still open and if things go their way this offseason, they'll be back in the mix as a top team in the league in the 2025 regular season.
