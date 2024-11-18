Lions Overtake Chiefs as Favorite in Latest Super Bowl Odds
Sunday's NFL Week 11 action is in the books and when the football world woke up on Monday morning, we had a new favorite to win Super Bowl 59.
From when the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 up until last night, they were the betting favorites to win their third-straight Lombardi Trophy. Now, the Detroit Lions are set as the favorites to win the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.
Let's take a look at the latest odds.
Super Bowl Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Lions +420
- Chiefs +500
- Ravens +650
- Bills +700
- Eagles +900
- 49ers +1400
- Packers +1900
- Texans +2000
- Steelers +2100
- Vikings +2300
- Chargers +2400
- Commanders +3800
- Falcons +4100
- Cardinals +5000
- Rams +7000
- Broncos +7000
- Dolphins +7000
- Seahawks +7000
- Bengals +9000
- Colts +12000
- Buccaneers +13000
The Lions are now the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl at +420 odds, which is an implied probability of 19.23%.
Detroit Lions Set as Super Bowl Favorites
No one can argue the Lions aren't the best team in the NFL right now. They're sitting at 9-1 with only one hiccup on the season. Even in games where they haven't had their best, they've still managed to win them. Fresh off scoring 52 points against the Jaguars, the Lions lead the NFL in average scoring margin at +15.9. That's 6.3 points better than the next best team, the Buffalo Bills at +9.6.
The Lions have zero weaknesses as we enter the second half of the season. Their offense ranks fourth in the league in EPA per play and their defense is second in opponent EPA per play. No other team ranks inside the top five in both stats through the first 11 weeks of the season.
Even though they lost Aidan Hutchinson, their best pass-rusher, to injury, the Lions haven't missed a beat defensively and have still dominated their opponents on a weekly basis.
The Lions are rightful favorites to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history and their odds will only get shorter if they continue to win games.
They're 8-point favorites against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
