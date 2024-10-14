Lions Super Bowl Odds Surging Despite Aidan Hutchinson Season-Ending Injury
The Detroit Lions turned in the biggest win of the Week 6 slate, blowing out the Dallas Cowboys 47-9, but they lost superstar pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson in the process.
Hutchinson suffered a broken tibia making a sack of Dak Prescott on Sunday, ending his 2024 season, but he should make a full recovery for the 2025 campaign.
The Lions entered Week 6 at +1100 to win the Super Bowl, but oddsmakers are buying their dominant win on the road over Dallas, putting the Lions at +850 to win the Super Bowl this season – No. 4 in the latest odds.
Super Bowl Odds for 2024 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Kansas City Chiefs: +500
- San Francisco 49ers: +700
- Baltimore Ravens: +700
- Detroit Lions: +850
- Minnesota Vikings :+1200
- Houston Texans: +1200
- Buffalo Bills: +1200
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1600
- Green Bay Packers: +1800
The Lions made the NFC Championship Game last season, and based on these odds, it seems like they’re primed to get back to that point in the 2024 season.
Detroit’s offense was humming against Dallas, and it ranks No. 3 in the NFL in yards per play. Even more impressive than that, the Lions are No. 8 in the league in total scoring despite already having their bye week in the 2024 season.
Losing Hutchinson, who was the NFL sack leader in the first five weeks, is certainly a massive blow, but the Lions have the offense to still compete in the NFC.
Detroit is second in the NFC North division behind the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, but oddsmakers have it ahead of the Vikings and the 4-2 Green Bay Packers at this point in the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.