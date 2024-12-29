Lions vs. 49ers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 17
The penultimate week of the 2024 NFL regular season will be wrapped up on Monday night when the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers.
Before the season began, this game looked like it could have decided the No. 1 seed in the NFC. While that's still true for the Lions, the 49ers have been eliminated from playoff contention in what has been a surprisingly bad season for them.
In this article, I'm going to break down some of my favorite touchdown scorers for us to bet on in this NFC showdown.
Lions vs. 49ers Touchdown Bets
- Jauan Jennings Touchdown (+175)
- Sam LaPorta Touchdown (+195)
- Craig Reynolds Touchdown (+550)
Jauan Jennings Touchdown (+175)
Jauan Jennings has put together some strong performances when he's the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers. Now, he has the added benefit of going up against a depleted Lions secondary that is missing the likes of Khalil Dorsey and Carlton Davis III. That should set up for a big performance by Jennings which means there's some value on him scoring at +175 odds.
Sam LaPorta Touchdown (+195)
Sam LaPorta has had a string of great games coming into Week 17. He has seen seven targets in each of the Lions' last three games and he's coming off a performance against the Bears where he hauled in a touchdown and a game against the Bills where he recorded seven receptions for 111 yards.
I'm surprised he we can get LaPorta to score at almost 2-1 odds on Monday night.
Craig Reynolds Touchdown (+550)
With David Montgomery out, Craig Reynolds seems to be a player the Lions are now looking to on offense. He ran the ball four times for 18 yards last week while also hauling in a catch for five yards. If the Lions take an early lead against the 49ers, I expect Reynolds to get in the game in the second half. He's a great dark horse option to find the end zone.
