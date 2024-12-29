Lions vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 17
Week 17 ends with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Lions and the 49ers.
While San Francisco is out of playoff contention after an injury riddled season, the team will look to play spoiler for the Lions, who are trying to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With injuries along the roster, Jahmyr Gibbs has been deployed as the lead back down the stretch, and I’m banking on him to continue to smash player prop expectations in this Week 17 finale.
After that, we’ll hit on a pair of 49ers props to make up a trifecta of bets for Monday Night Football.
Best Player Props for Lions vs. 49ers
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards
- Brock Purdy OVER 250.5 Passing Yards
- Ricky Pearsall OVER 19.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards
Gibbs is the featured back now with David Montgomery set to miss the foreseeable future with a knee injury, playing more than 70% of snaps over the last two weeks.
A blur in the open field, the Lions deploy Gibbs as both a premiere running back on handoffs, but also utilize him quite a bit in the passing game. The second year pro has 54 targets on the season and 43 catches and is fresh off three straight games over this mark.
In a game that has the highest total of the Week 17 slate, I like Gibbs to play a factor in the passing game as the Lions look to test a strong 49ers secondary underneath with its speedy tailback.
Brock Purdy OVER 250.5 Passing Yards
It’s a failed season for the 49ers as injuries derailed any hopes of a second straight NFC Championship. However, Brock Purdy has regained his form down the stretch, passing for more than 300 yards in two of the last three games.
The Niners run game has failed to find consistency amidst injuries to the likes of Christian McCaffrey, so a lot has fallen on the 49ers passing game, and Purdy has been able to put up numbers.
The Lions defense has fallen off considerably as the season has gone on with injuries mounting, and the team’s pass defense is 26th in EPA/Dropback over the last five games.
I’ll trust Purdy to get his and go over this total that is lined as an average output in what is an advantageous setup.
Ricky Pearsall OVER 19.5 Receiving Yards
The Niners continue to integrate in the rookie Pearsall, who his second highest rate of snaps of the season in Week 16, appearing in 72% of plays while catching four passes for 37 yards.
With the Niners season all but over, the team would be wise to continue leaning into its first round pick and get him more usage with Purdy on the field with an eye on the future.
As noted above, the Lions pass defense has dropped off and this number is more than attainable (even on one play) for the rookie. Pearsall has had some quiet efforts, but in a matchup with a high total, I’m going to bank on a big effort from the San Francisco passing game and for him to get involved enough to clear this receiving yards mark.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.