Lions vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 17
The Detroit Lions are in a race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they may have to win out to secure that position.
Luckily for Lions fans, oddsmakers have set Detroit as a 3.5-point favorite on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, who have been eliminated from postseason contention just one season after making the Super Bowl.
The 49ers are just 6-9 after losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, but this is still just the first time all season that they aren’t favored at home.
Jared Goff and the Lions have seen several players on both sides of the ball go down in recent weeks, but they still blew out the Chicago Bears last week.
Can Detroit keep things rolling?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m predicting the final score for this matchup on Monday Night Football.
Lions vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lions -3.5 (-102)
- 49ers +3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Lions: -185
- 49ers: +154
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Lions are 5-1 against the spread as road favorites this season, posting an average margin of +15.5 points in those six games.
Meanwhile, the 49ers are playing their first game as a home underdog in the 2024 season.
Lions vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared why he likes the OVER in this game in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every game, every week:
I bet against the Lions last week with the belief a team can only sustain so many defensive injuries before they struggle to win with margin. Unfortunately, that strategy didn't work due to the Lions still finding a way to score almost every time they touched the ball. Instead of trying the same strategy this week, I'm going to take the OVER so I can both fade their banged-up defense while also betting on their seemingly unstoppable offense.
The 49ers may be eliminated, but Brock Purdy is still playing for a contract and he should be able to pick apart a Lions secondary that has as many injuries as it does. If Caleb Williams can throw for 334 against them last week, Purdy can do some damage as well.
While Detroit’s defense hasn’t been the best as of late, it has still dominated as a road favorite this season. And, with the 49ers already eliminated from the playoffs and down several key playmakers, I think 3.5 points may be too few to give Jared Goff and company on Sunday.
The 49ers offense struggled against Miami in Week 16, and I don’t see it putting up enough points to beat this potent Lions attack. Detroit ranks No. 1 in points scored and No. 3 in EPA/Play on offense this season.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 30, 49ers 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.