Lions vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Detroit Lions can still lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but they'll likely need to beat the 49ers and Vikings in the final two weeks of the season.
The 49ers have had a disastrous 2024 campaign, but they're still playing for pride at this point of the season, including Brock Purdy who's wrapping up a contract year.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game including my best bet.
Lions vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Lions -3 (-120)
- 49ers +3 (+100)
Moneyline
- Lions -185
- 49ers +154
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lions vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, December 30
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Lions record: 13-2
- 49ers record: 6-9
Lions vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- Lions are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Lions' last 12 games
- Lions are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. 49ers
- Lions are 1-12 straight up in their last 13 games vs. 49ers
- 49ers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games
- 49ers are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 home games
Lions vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Graham Glasglow, G - Questionable
- Alex Anzalone, LB - IR
- David Montgomery, RB - Out
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB - IR-R
- Carlton Davis III, CB - IR
49ers Injury Report
- Robert Beal Jr., DE - Questionable
- Spencer Burford, OT - Questionable
- Aaron Banks, G - Out
- Jaylong Moore, G - Out
- Trent Williams, OT - Out
Lions vs. 49ers Key Players to Watch
Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs: The Lions' running back proved their ground game can still be extremely effective with David Montgomery sidelined. He ran for 109 yards on 23 carries against the Bears last week so expect him to continue to get plenty of carries moving forward.
San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle: The 49ers tight end leads the team in receiving yards this season with 967, just 33 yards short of yet another 1,000 yard receiving season. He also leads the team in touchdowns with eight. If they want to win either game in the last two weeks, he'll play a significant role.
Lions vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm betting on the total instead of a side:
I bet against the Lions last week with the belief a team can only sustain so many defensive injuries before they struggle to win with margin. Unfortunately, that strategy didn't work due to the Lions still finding a way to score almost every time they touched the ball. Instead of trying the same strategy this week, I'm going to take the OVER so I can both fade their banged-up defense while also betting on their seemingly unstoppable offense.
The 49ers may be eliminated, but Brock Purdy is still playing for a contract and he should be able to pick apart a Lions secondary that has as many injuries as it does. If Caleb Williams can throw for 334 against them last week, Purdy can do some damage as well.
Pick: OVER 50.5 (-110)
