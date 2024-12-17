Lions vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Detroit Lions still hold on to the No. 1 seed in the NFC but a Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills didn't just hurt their chances of clinching the top spot, they also suffered several injuries to key players on both sides of the ball.
Can the Lions fight through the plethora of injuries they now have to deal with and still be a top Super Bowl contender? We'll find out a bit more in Week 16 when they head to Chicago to take on the Bears in an NFC North showdown.
Let's dive into the odds.
Lions vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Lions -6.5 (-110)
- Bears +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions -278
- Bears +225
Total
- OVER 48 (-110)
- UNDER 48 (-110)
Lions vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 22
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch: FOX
- Lions Record: 12-2
- Bears Record: 4-10
Lions vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Lions are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games
- Lions are 6-0 straight up in their last six road games
- Lions are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 games vs. NFC North opponents
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Bears' last eight games
- Bears are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 home games
Lions vs. Bears Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Trevor Nowaske, LB - Questionable
- David Montgomery, RB - Out
- Khalil Dorsey, CB - Out
- Carlton Davis III, CB - Out
- Alim McNeill, DT - Out
Bears Injury Report
- Roschon Johnson, RB - Questionable
- Braxton Jones, OT - Questionable
- Gervon Dexter Sr., DT - Questionable
- Ryan Bates, C - Questionable
- Darrell Taylor, DE - Questionable
Lions vs. Bears Key Players to Watch
Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs: With David Montgomery out for the year, the Lions' rushing attack will fall solely on the shoulders of Jahmyr Gibbs. While the rested legs is always an advantage the Lions had at the position, Gibbs has been the more effective of the two running backs this season. He averaged 1.4 more yards per carry than Montgomery so all is not lost in the Lions backfield.
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams: With the Bears playoff hopes are out the window, Caleb Williams' improvement is the only thing worth watching in their games the rest of the season. Can he take another step forward in his development on Sunday?
Lions vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I can't lay the points with the Lions in this spot:
It's hard to lay 6.5 points on the Lions on the road when you consider how banged-up this team is. On top of the plethora of injuries they were already dealing with, the Lions last David Montgomery, Khalil Dorsey, Carlton Davis III, Alim McNeill, and Trevor Nowaske in Week 15 against the Bills. A team can only take so many injuries before they're significantly affected and I think the Lions just hit their tipping point.
Let's consider the Bears still have some weapons offensively and a solid defense. A team this young is going to continue to fight in the final weeks of the season, despite having no hope for a playoff spot. Do they pull off the upset? Likely not, but this is absolutely a situation where I'll bet them getting a touchdown worth of points.
Pick: Bears +6.5 (-110)
