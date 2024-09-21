Lions vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 3 (Marvin Harrison Jr. Set for Big Day)
The Cardinals and Lions meet on Sunday in Week 3 in a battle of 1-1 teams.
With the highest total on the board, the over/under sits at 51.5, how should we focus on player props? I'm counting on a strong showing from young stars like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs as my favorite prop bets on Sunday.
Let's get to them!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Lions vs. Cardinals Player Props
- Marvin Harrison Jr. OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 76.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Jared Goff to Throw and Interception
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Marvin Harrison Jr. OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards
Harrison had his breakout effort in Week 2, catching two touchdown passes on eight targets en route to 130 yards.
While he only had four catches, Harrison showed off his big play capability with a 60 yard house call and should only see his reception tally tick up.
He’ll go up against a vulnerable Lions secondary that is 23rd in EPA/Dropback so far this season. Meanwhile, the Arizona offense is humming in the passing game thus far, ranking third in EPA/Dropback on offense.
Kyler Murray and Harrison figure to be a devastating duo and should have little issue lighting up this Lions back seven.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 76.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards
Gibbs is a threat in both the rushing and passing game and sometimes its tough to peg where he will thrive on a given game, so let’s compile both stats to go over.
Gibbs posted 74 all purpose yards in Week 1 and 106 in Week 2. He has double digit rushes and 13 total targets as well so the volume has been there for the second year product.
Against a dual threat running back like James Cook in Week 1, the Cardinals struggled to contain him. He rushed for 71 yards on 19 carries with three catches for 32 yards.
Jared Goff to Throw and Interception
Goff is struggling to start the season. He has three interceptions this season on four turnover worthy plays, and on the road I feel that he can get himself into trouble yet again.
The Cardinals defense has been slightly below average against the pass so far this season, 20th in EPA/Dropback, but Jonathan Gannon’s aggressive defensive scheme does give the team turnover chances. The Cards had 11 interceptions last season, but are yet to have one this season.
With Goff’s turnover tendencies, this can be a great regression game for the Cards at a near coin flip price of -114.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.