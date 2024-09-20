Lions vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Detroit Has Tough Challenge in Arizona)
The Arizona Cardinals are looking like one of the most fun teams to watch through the first two weeks of the NFL season. Their defense may leave a lot to be desired, but their offense led by Kyler Murray is shaping up to be one of the most explosive in the NFL. They have a chance to improve their record to 2-1 when they welcome the Detroit Lions to town in Week 3.
The Lions enter this week off a heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The panic button hasn't been pushed in Detroit yet, but if they're unable to win as field goal favorites on Sunday, there could start to be some questions being asked in the locker room.
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score of this NFC showdown.
Lions vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Lions -3 (-105)
- Cardinals +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Lions -148
- Cardinals +126
Total
- 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The line opened up on Sunday as Lions -3, but moved midweek a half a point down to Lions -2.5. Since then, it has returned to its original line of Lions -3 ahead of the weekend.
The total has moved down one point from the opening number, from 52.5 down to 51.5.
Lions vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I like the Cardinals as 3-point underdogs on their home field:
The Cardinals aren't a perfect team. They have some significant issues in the secondary, but so do the Lions. My issue in this game is with the Detroit offense. They seem to not have the same flow they had last season and are getting too cute at times. Jared Goff may also be turning into a pumpkin. He has a QBR of just 37.1 this season while throwing three interceptions to only one touchdown and averaging 6.3 yards per throw, 1.3 fewer yards per throw than last season.
I'm not ready to bet against the Lions on the moneyline, but I'll take the three points with a Cardinals team that looks to have something going, at least on the offensive side of the football. They're fifth in the NFL in yards per play at 6.2.
When it comes to the total, this game seems like a no-brainer of an OVER bet. Both teams have significantly better offenses than defenses and the Lions moved the ball at times last week against the Bucs, but just couldn't punch the ball into the end zone.
If Detroit can fix its red zone issues, this has all the making of an offensive shootout.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 35, Cardinals 38
