Lions vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3 (Upset Alert?)
The Detroit Lions fell to 1-1 in the 2024 season, losing despite being more than a touchdown favorite to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.
Now, they’ll hit the road – as favorites again – to play the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona unlocked rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. (two touchdowns) in Week 2, dominating the Los Angeles Rams to move to 1-1 on the season. Through two weeks, only the New Orleans Saints have scored more points than Kyler Murray and company, a tough test for this Detroit defense.
Oddsmakers have the Lions favored by nearly a field goal, but should we trust them to bounce back in their first road game of 2024?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, betting trends, and my pick for Sunday’s Week 3 clash.
Lions vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lions -2.5 (-118)
- Cardinals +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Lions: -148
- Cardinals: +124
Total
- 52.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Lions vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Lions record: 1-1
- Cardinals record: 1-1
Lions vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Lions are 1-1 against the spread this season
- The Cardinals are 2-0 against the spread this season
- The Cardinals have hit the OVER in both of their matchups this season
- The UNDER is 2-0 in the Lions’ two games this season
- The Cardinals are 1-0 against the spread at home
- Arizona was 5-3 against the spread as a home underdog in 2023
Lions vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Terrion Arnold – questionable
- Alex Anzalone – questionable
- Amon-Ra St. Brown – questionable
- Marcus Davenport – questionable
- Ifeatu Melifonwu – questionable
- Isaiah Williams – questionable
Cardinals Injury Report
- Xavier Weaver – questionable
Lions vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown: After a lackluster showing in Week 1, St. Brown bounced back against Tampa Bay, catching 11 points for 119 yards. The Lions don’t have many options at receiver after St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and they’ll need both of them to keep up with this Arizona offense.
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray: It’s hard to have a better day than Kyler Murray did in Week 2. The Cardinals quarterback completed 17 of his 21 pass attempts for 266 yards and three scores while adding five carries for 59 yards on the ground. Murray has been great to start 2024, throwing four scores and zero picks in two games.
Lions vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
I’m high on Arizona this season, and the first few games of 2024 have continued to further my belief in Jonathan Gannon’s squad.
The Cards rank No. 5 in the league in yards per play and No. 2 in scoring, using a balanced attack to get the job done. Not only have Murray and James Conner made noise on the ground, but Harrison Jr. showed why he’s considered a can’t-miss talent in Week 2.
Sure, the Cardinals' defense gave up a lot of points in Week 1, but they still rank 13th in the league in opponent yards per play allowed. Now, Murray gets a crack at a Detroit secondary that was torched in Week 1 and still has given up the 12th most passing yards in the league.
While I do think the Lions are a good team, I’m not sold on them winning this game outright on the road.
Arizona has outplayed expectations so far in 2024, and I think it’s important to note that the Cards are now 4-6 straight up when Murray starts under Gannon.
I think Arizona is live to pull off the upset in Week 3.
Pick: Cardinals Moneyline (+124)
