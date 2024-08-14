Lions vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions matched up in Week 1 of the NFL season in 2023, and this year they’ll get a look at each other in Week 2 of the preseason.
Both of these squads have Super Bowl hopes, sitting in the top five in the odds to win it all this season, but they didn't start the preseason on a high note.
The Lions struggled to score the ball, losing 14-3 to the New York Giants with Jared Goff not playing in the game. The Chiefs also struggled to score, putting up 13 points in a 26-13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Under head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions are just 3-7 straight up in the preseason, and oddsmakers are expecting them to lose this matchup as well, setting them at 6.5-point underdogs.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Saturday’s preseason showdown.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Lions vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lions +6.5 (-108)
- Chiefs -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Lions: +235
- Chiefs: -290
Total
- 39 (Over -108/Under -112)
Lions vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 16
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Lions record: 0-1
- Chiefs record: 0-1
Lions vs. Chiefs Key Players to Watch
Detroit Lions
Hendon Hooker: A 2023 draft pick, Hooker could end up as Jared Goff’s backup this season after recovering from an injury he suffered in his final year in college. Hooker played in Week 1 of the preseason, completing 5-of-9 passes for 36 yards and carrying the ball four times for 34 yards.
Kansas City Chiefs
Carson Wentz: A former first-round pick, Wentz could be the backup to Mahomes in the 2024 season after completing 4-of-4 passes for 26 yards in Week 1. The Chiefs may not play Mahomes in Week 2, but even if he does, it won’t be for long to make sure he isn’t injured. That could lead to some extended run for Wentz.
Lions vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams cleared 15 points in Week 1, and the Chiefs combined for just 39 total points despite giving up 26 to the Jags.
Detroit’s offense did nothing without Goff in action, and I’d be shocked to see either squad play its starters for long given their expectations in the 2024 season. The Lions have already seen Jahmyr Gibbs go down to a hamstring issue and the Chiefs lost Marquise Brown for several weeks with a shoulder injury.
With that in mind, I expect backups to dominate the playing time on Saturday, which should lead to a low-scoring affair.
Even if Mahomes and Goff play a series or two, I don’t think they’ll put up enough points to push this game over the total.
So far this preseason, the UNDER is 12-5 in 17 games.
Pick: UNDER 39 (-112)
