Lions vs. Colts Best Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The Colts will be the next team to try and stop the Lions winning streak, which stands at eight.
Indianapolis went back to Anthony Richardson last week and the offense got back on track. Which wide receivers can show out again? I’m targeting a pair of Indianapolis pass catchers in addition to Lions breakout star Jameson Williams as my favorite prop bets.
Best Player Props for Lions vs. Colts in NFL Week 12
- Jameson Williams OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards
- Josh Downs OVER 4.5 Receptions
- Alec Pierce Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+410)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jameson Williams OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards
While Williams was recently suspended, he has quickly regained his form as a primary target in this vaunted Lions offense.
In two games since his suspension, Williams has caught seven catches for 177 yards, including a 64 yard bomb last week against the Jaguars.
While the Colts pose a formidable defense, above the league average in EPA/Dropback, Williams ability to stretch the field makes him a candidate to get over this total on one catch.
With five targets becoming the norm for him this season, he has cleared that in half his games, I like him to hit a few chunk plays.
Josh Downs OVER 4.5 Receptions
Downs continues to thrive in this Colts offense, no matter who is at quarterback. Last week, with Richardson under center, he had five catches on five targets, bolstering his season output to 50 catches on 71 targets.
He continues to see plenty of action, receiving 69% of Colts’ snaps over the last two games, and in a likely pass happy script, I’ll back Downs to go over yet again as he has carved out a key role in this emerging Indianapolis offense.
Alec Pierce Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+410)
Pierce is another young piece of the Colts offense that is continuing to grow into a featured role.
While he isn’t the primary pass catcher, Pierce has been on the field the most this season, due in part to good health, but has had at least 75% snaps in every game this season.
At long odds, and with proven value on the field, give me Pierce to find the end zone for the fourth time this season.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.