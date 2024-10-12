Lions vs. Cowboys Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6 (Target Running Backs)
There should be some offensive fireworks at Jerry’s World on Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys host the Detroit Lions.
Detroit is coming into this game fresh off of a bye, and it lit up the Seattle Seahawks in its last game. While the Dallas offense hasn’t been humming as much, it still has some players that are worth targeting to find the end zone .
CeeDee Lamb, Rico Dowdle and Jake Ferguson have been the top options for Dallas in 2024, but which one will find the end zone in Week 6?
Here’s a breakdown of the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for the Lions-Cowboys matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Lions vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rico Dowdle Anytime TD (+125)
- David Montgomery Anytime TD (-140)
- Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime TD (-125)
Rico Dowdle Anytime TD (+125)
Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle appears to have taken control the this backfield, playing 50 percent of the snaps in Week 5 but receiving 20 carries and two targets.
Dowdle turned his 22 touches into 114 yards and a score, the second straight week he’s scored through the air.
Meanwhile, the Lions were exploited on the ground before the bye, allowing three rushing scores to Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III.
With Dowdle handling major workloads in back-to-back weeks, don’t be shocked if he finds the end zone again on Sunday.
David Montgomery Anytime TD (-140)
Before I get into the two Lions running backs, here’s a small tidbit about how bad the Dallas defense has been – and how good of a matchup this is for Detroit – from our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan in his Road to 272 bets column:
Dallas ranks dead last in the NFL in opponent rush EPA and 29th in opponent rush success rate. Now they face a Lions offense that's third in rush EPA and second in rush success rate. The [Baltimore] Ravens were able to average 6.1 yards per carry against the Cowboys earlier this season and I expect a similar output by the Lions.
So, this is about as a good matchup as they come for the Lions running game.
David Montgomery has found the end zone in each of his first four games this season, carrying the ball at least 11 times in every game. He should be in line for a big workload against this weak Dallas run defense that is allowing 4.4 yards per carry and has given up eight scores in 2024.
Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime TD (-125)
The same line of thinking works for Gibbs, who also has four scores on the season and has scored in three of his four games.
Gibbs has 11 or more carries in every game this season, and he’s been targeted 13 times in the passing game, pulling in 11 catches.
A focal point of Detroit’s attack, Gibbs is a great bet to add to the rushing touchdown total against Dallas this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.