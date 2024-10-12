Lions vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 6 (Bank on CeeDee Lamb's Superstar Outing)
The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys meet in the highest total matchup of the Week 6 NFL slate.
There will be playmakers all over, including Lions' starting running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs as well as Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb. With so much firepower on the field on a fast track at Ford Field, can we expect the stars to show up?
You bet.
Let's break down our favorite player props for this Week 6 tilt.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Lions vs. Cowboys in Week 6
- David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-150)
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 21.5 Receiving Yards
- CeeDee Lamb OVER 86.5 Receiving Yards
David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown Scorer
The Cowboys rank last in the NFL in EPA/Rush, making for an incredibly advantageous matchup for the Lions ground attack, led by Montgomery.
Montgomery has proven volume, getting double digit carries in every game this season, and is the goal line back for this potent Detroit offense.
The running back has scored on the ground in every single game this season, and with plenty of scoring opportunities with a total sitting in the mid 50’s, I’ll go with Montgomery to find paydirt yet again.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 21.5 Receiving Yards
While Montgomery is the touchdown scoring back, Gibbs remains a key cog in Ben Johnson’s offense in Detroit.
Despite no catches in the team’s last game against the Seahawks, he has at least 20 yards in three straight games and has at least six targets in two of the four games.
With that kind of volume against a banged up Cowboys defense, Gibbs is likely to rip off a big gain on a passing route and clear this total.
CeeDee Lamb OVER 86.5 Receiving Yards
Lamb is sitting on a big performance, and Sunday’s matchup is the perfect time to back Lamb.
The Cowboys top target has gone under this mark in three of five games this season, but has a proven floor with at least seven targets and 60 yards in each game.
Against a Lions defense that is 21st in EPA/Pass this season, this can be the matchup where Lamb breaks the century mark given the high total and the advantageous conditions inside Ford Field.
D.K. Metcalf, Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin gave this Lions defense fits, and I expect Lamb to get his quota on Sunday.
