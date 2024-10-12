Lions vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (How to Bet Game of the Week)
Arguably the best game on Sunday in Week 6 takes place in Dallas, as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys picked up a comeback win in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, moving them to 3-2 on the season.
Meanwhile, the Lions are fresh off of a bye week and sitting at 3-1 on the season — second in the NFC North.
Oddsmakers have favored the Lions in this game, even though Dallas entered this season with just one regular season home loss in the last two campaigns.
Can Goff and company pull off the upset?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this game, hopefully giving bettors an idea of a bet for the side or total on Sunday.
Lions vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lions -3 (-115)
- Cowboys +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lions: -172
- Cowboys: +144
Total
- 52.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Detroit enters this game with a 3-1 record straight up and against the spread.
However, this is a tough spot as a road favorite against a Dallas team that is 12-8 ATS at home since the start of the 2022 season.
Lions vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
The biggest issue for the Cowboys this season has been their run defense, and SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan thinks that will be an issue against the Lions.
Here’s how he broke down this game in his Road to 272 bets — where he picks every game of the NFL season:
The Lions may just run the ball every single play and steamroll this Cowboys defense. Dallas ranks dead last in the NFL in opponent rush EPA and 29th in opponent rush success rate. Now they face a Lions offense that's third in rush EPA and second in rush success rate. The Ravens were able to average 6.1 yards per carry against the Cowboys earlier this season and I expect a similar output by the Lions.
Detroit's offensive line will also be able to nullify the Cowboys' best defensive weapon, their pass rush. The Lions allow a sack on just 5.26% of Jared Goff dropbacks, the sixth-lowest sack rate in the NFL.
Dallas’ offense ended up doing enough to beat the Steelers in Week 5, but this is a far tougher test than Pittsburgh and the New York Giants.
The Lions can win this game at Jerry’s World.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 27, Cowboys 23
