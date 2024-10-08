Lions vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The Detroit Lions are fresh off their BYE week and ready to take on one of the other big NFC contenders in the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys got a significant win on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on a late touchdown pass by Dak Prescott.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this NFC showdown.
Lions vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Lions -3 (-115)
- Cowboys +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lions -168
- Cowboys +142
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-105)
- UNDER 52.5 (-115)
Lions vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Lions record: 3-1
- Cowboys record: 3-2
Lions vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- Lions are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- Lions have lost six straight games to the Cowboys
- Lions are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games
- The OVER is 9-3 in the Lions' last 12 games vs. NFC East opponents
- Cowboys are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the last 11 meetings between these two teams
- Cowboys are 16-3 straight up in their last 19 home games
Lions vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Frank Ragnow, C - Questionable
- Brian Branch, S - Questionable
- Christian Mahogany, G - Out
Cowboys Injury Report
- Micah Parsons, LB - Questionable
- Caelen Carson, CB - Questionable
- Marshawn Kneeland, DE - Doubtful
- Tyler Guyton, OT - Questionable
Lions vs. Cowboys Key Players to Watch
Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs: The Cowboys have struggled to stop the run this season which means it could mean a big day for the Lions' running backs, including Jahmyr Gibbs who's averaging 5.3 yards per carry this season.
Dallas Cowboys
Jalen Tolbert: With Brandin Cooks out, Jalen Tolbert needs to step up as the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Cowboys. He had a strong performance against the Steelers, hauling in seven of 10 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. Let's see if he can keep that up against the Lions secondary.
Lions vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I like the Lions to lean on their run game and win with margin against the Cowboys:
The Lions may just run the ball every single play and steamroll this Cowboys defense. Dallas ranks dead last in the NFL in opponent rush EPA and 29th in opponent rush success rate. Now they face a Lions offense that's third in rush EPA and second in rush success rate. The Ravens were able to average 6.1 yards per carry against the Cowboys earlier this season and I expect a similar output by the Lions.
Detroit's offensive line will also be able to nullify the Cowboys' best defensive weapon, their pass rush. The Lions allow a sack on just 5.26% of Jared Goff dropbacks, the sixth-lowest sack rate in the NFL.
I'll back Detroit to cover this field goal spread off their BYE.
Pick: Lions -3 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!