Lions vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9 (Trust Josh Jacobs)
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers play a massive matchup for the NFC North and overall NFC standings in Week 9, but there is a dark cloud looming on the Green Bay side.
Jordan Love (groin) was injured in Week 8 and is up in the air for this matchup, making it tough to bet on props for the Packers with it possible that Malik Willis gets the start.
That being said, there are still a few players that I wouldn’t mind wagering on to find the end zone in the NFC North clash.
Here’s a breakdown of each bet to place for this matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Lions vs. Packers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-110)
- Tim Patrick Anytime TD (+350)
- Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+190)
Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-110)
Packers running back Josh Jacobs is coming off arguably his best game of the season, rushing for 127 yards and two scores in Week 8.
If Willis gets the start, Jacobs should have a massive workload (he had 32 carries in Week 2). If Love goes, Jacobs still has a favorable matchup against a Lions team that allows 4.7 yards per carry.
The price isn’t great,but Jacobs is likely one of the few Packers that you can trust no matter who is under center.
Tim Patrick Anytime TD (+350)
I’m going way down the board for this play for Lions receiver Tim Patrick, as Jameson Williams (suspension) is out again this week.
The Lions barely needed their offense and passing game in a 52-14 win over the Tennessee Titans, but Patrick played 77 percent of the snaps in that game.
Prior to Week 8, Patrick had made seven catches for 145 yards in his previous three games. If he plays a snap count that is around 70 percent again, he’s a solid target against a Packers team that has allowed 12 passing scores this season.
Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+190)
I like this play a whole lot more if Love plays, but getting Kraft at nearly +200 is too good of a value to pass up.
Over the last five weeks, Kraft has five touchdowns, hitting pay dirt in four of his five games. He’s one of the staples in this Green Bay passing game, receiving at least three targets and playing at least 82 percent of the snaps in every game over the stretch.
If Love plays, this price will likely change for Kraft.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.