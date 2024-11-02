Lions vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 9 (David Montgomery in Line for Big Outing)
In a hyped up game for Week 9 that can go a long way in determining the NFC North, the Lions travel to face the Green Bay Packers.
With injury uncertainty around the Packers due to Jordan Love’s ailment suffered in Week 8 against the Jaguars, there are limited props available for the Green Bay side, but we can key in on two stars of the Lions high powered offense that features MVP candidate Jared Goff and running back David Montgomery.
Here are two player props for Sunday’s marquee matchup.
Jared Goff UNDER 217.5 Passing Yards
How much is this player prop impacted by the 85-yard effort from Goff last week, not because of inept play, but because Detroit was gashing Tennessee on special teams and such?
However, it’s worth noting that this will be the first game Goff and the Lions play outdoors this season, and the elements will not be advantageous to passing games. There is a good chance of rain throughout the contest and high winds as well.
Further, Goff has struggled in outdoor games for much of his career.
With that in mind, and an elite run game anyway, I’ll side with the under on Goff in a game that can feature fewer possessions as the Packers have question marks on offense.
David Montgomery OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
With an eye on fading Goff’s passing yards prop, I’ll go with the Lions standard down back to go over his rushing yard total.
The Packers are below the NFL average in terms of rushing success rate allowed, which should lead to plenty of moderate gains from Montgomery on the ground in a game that may feature higher-than-expected rushes.
After two sub-par outings that featured less than 40 yards against defenses in the top 10 in success rate allowed, this is a nice landing spot in favorable rushing conditions for Montgomery to have a nice outing.
