Lions vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Detroit Will Notch Another NFC North Victory)
A pivotal game in the NFC North is set to go down in Week 9 of the NFL season when the Detroit Lions head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.
The Lions head into this game in sole possession of first place in the division, but a win by the Packers would take them to 7-2, good enough to overtake the Lions who will fall to 6-2.
There were questions about whether or not Jordan Love would be able to start at quarterback for the Packers on Sunday after leaving the game last week with an injury. Thankfully for Green Bay, reports indicate he's trending toward playing.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll give my prediction for the final score.
Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Lions -3.5 (-110)
- Packers +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions -185
- Packers +154
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-110)
- UNDER 48.5 (-110)
With the uncertainty surrounding the status of Love, the Lions opened as 3.5-point favorites and the line increased to Lions -4 on Wednesday. After the reports came out Thursday afternoon that he was trending toward playing on Sunday, the line reacted and moved down to Detroit -2.5. Crossing the key number in NFL betting of 3.0 is significant ahead of Sunday's game.
The total for the game has remained steady at 48.5.
Lions vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
Despite the Love news, I'm still sticking with my bet on the Lions to cover the spread. I broke down the bet in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
We all know how well-rounded the Lions' offense is, but their defense and special teams give them the extra edge that allows them to win games on a weekly basis.
Their defense, which used to be looked at as a weakness, has been by far the best defense in the NFL since Week 5. In fact, they lead the NFL in opponent EPA per play during that stretch at -0.258 with the next closest mark in that stretch being the Eagles at -0.165.
If the Lions' defense continues playing at this level, they're going to be the Super Bowl favorites sooner rather than later.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the UNDER. The Lions' defense has been too dominant the past few weeks for me to envision this being a high-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Lions 27, Packers 17
