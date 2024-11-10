Lions vs. Texans Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 10
The Lions and Texans meet in Houston Sunday Night Football in a game between two playoff caliber opponents.
With a high leverage game, let’s hit the anytime touchdown market to try and find some value. There are some returning players on both sides from injury, but Jameson Williams sticks out as a must play given his odds and likely usage after serving a two-game suspension.
Find out why Williams is a must-bet to find the end zone below!
Best NFL Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Lions vs. Texans in Week 11
- Dalton Schultz (+250)
- Jameson Williams (+270)
Dalton Schultz
The Texans offense is going to be closer to full strength with the possibility that Nico Collins can return to the field from a hamstring injury. However, I’m not looking at wide receivers in this game, rather I’m going to target the veteran tight end Schultz.
A key cog in the Houston passing game, Schultz still doesn’t have a touchdown on the season. Despite getting at least five targets in six of nine games this season, Schultz hasn’t been able to find pay dirt.
However, I’ll take the long odds on the starting tight end, who has played 70% in all but one game this season, to see the requisite targets to justify this price.
Jameson Williams
Williams will return from a two-game suspension, and Dan Campbell made it clear that the dynamic pass catcher will be on the field plenty in this matchup.
While he is facing an elite Texans defense that is top 10 in EPA/Pass, this is a must-bet on a player that is the deep-ball threat in this humming Lions offense. He has hauled in a touchdown in half the games he has played and has the snap count to warrant being priced inside of 2-1 instead of closer to 3-1.
I believe the fact that Williams is returning to the field is keeping his price down, but this is my favorite prop in this Sunday Night Football showdown.
