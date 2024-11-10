Lions vs. Texans Final Score Prediction for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 10
The NFL Week 10 edition of Sunday Night Football is a showdown between two Super Bowl contenders in the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.
The Lions have established themselves as the clear best team in the NFC and while the Texans stumbled against the Jets last week, they're still the clear front runner in the AFC South and have all the makings of a team that could go on a deep playoff run.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Lions vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Lions -3.5 (-105)
- Texans +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Lions -180
- Texans +152
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-105)
- UNDER 49.5 (-115)
The spread for Sunday Night Football has remained at 3.5 in favor of the Lions all week. The total increased half a point from 49.0 to 49.5.
Lions vs. Texans Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why the UNDER in this prime time matchup is one of my favorite bets of the week:
I'm shocked the total for this game is as high as it is. While defense isn't the first thing you think of when think of the Lions and Texans, they have been two of the better defenses in the league. Heading into this week, the Lions rank fifth and eighth in opponent EPA while the Texans also lead the NFL in opponent success rate.
The Lions' defense has quietly been the best in the NFL over the past handful of weeks. Since Week 6, they lead the NFL in opponent EPA per play and come in at fourth in opponent success rate.
No game involving two defenses as good as these two should have a total set at 49.0. I'll take the UNDER in what might just be my favorite bet of the week.
If I'm going to make a final score prediction for this game, I have to have a take on which side is going to win. I'm going back the Lions to get the job done. They have no holes across their entire team and now that their defense is playing at an elite level, they're going to be a tough challenge of any team to face.
Meanwhile, I need to see more from the Texans offense. They have failed to look impressive all season and if they want to keep pace with the Lions, they need to be firing on all cylinders.
Final score prediction: Lions 24, Texans 17
