Lions vs. Vikings Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Christmas Day in NFL Week 17
The Detroit Lions are looking to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day.
Detroit has lost two straight games, including a heartbreaker last week to the Steelers, while the Vikings have rattled off three wins in a row.
The Vikings already won the first meeting in Detroit, 27-24, and are looking to sweep the season series and eliminate their rivals from playoff contention in the process. They’ll face an uphill battle without J.J. McCarthy, though.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this NFL Week 17 matchup on Christmas Day.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Lions vs. Vikings
- David Montgomery Anytime TD (+140)
- Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+185)
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 1.5 TDs (+300)
David Montgomery Anytime TD (+140)
David Montgomery scored in the first meeting against the Vikings, which was his fifth touchdown of the season through eight games. He then had a three-game scoring drought before a three-game touchdown streak, which ended last week against the Steelers.
Minnesota is in the middle of the pack with 0.9 rushing touchdowns allowed per game. The Vikings held the Giants running backs out of the end zone last week, but both Javonte Williams and Malik Davis scored for the Cowboys the game prior.
I’ll take Montgomery to get some red-zone carries and punch one in against the Vikings.
Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+185)
Amon-Ra St. Brown got off to a tremendous start this season with six touchdowns in his first four games, and he still leads Lions receivers with 11 scores, but Jameson Williams has been heating up in the second half of the season.
Williams only has seven touchdowns this year, but five of them have come in the past eight weeks, starting with a score against the Vikings.
While St. Brown is +110 to score, we’re getting three-quarters of a dollar on Williams instead.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 1.5 TDs (+300)
I’m going out on a limb and taking Jahmyr Gibbs to have a big Christmas Day. He’s -195 to score one touchdown, but that’s a bit too much juice for me.
Gibbs has scored in nine of 15 games so far this season, and five of those nine games he had at least two touchdowns – including three three-touchdown performances. And while he didn’t score in the first meeting, he had six touchdowns in the two games against Minnesota last season.
When Gibbs is on, he’s on, and the Lions should lean on their best offensive weapon to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
