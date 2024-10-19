Lions vs. Vikings Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7 (Jameson Williams Time?)
The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings face off in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season in one of the best games of the week.
Minnesota is coming off a bye and sits at 5-0 on the season while the Lions are 4-1 and scored 47 points in a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.
The total in this game is set at 50 points, as these have been two of the best offenses in the NFL so far this season.
The problem with that? Several of the top players are set at minus odds to find the end zone (David Montgomery, Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones), but they may still be worth betting on in this matchup.
Here are my top anytime touchdown scorer picks for Lions-Vikings.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Lions vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- David Montgomery Anytime TD (-175)
- Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+195)
- Justin Jefferson Anytime (-165)
David Montgomery Anytime TD (-175)
David Montgomery has found the end zone in five straight games this season and eight straight regular season games dating back to 2023.
Monty had two scores on the ground against Dallas in Week 6, and he’s still heavily involved in the Lions’ attack even with Jahmyr Gibbs seeing a bigger role in his second season.
Montgomery has at least 11 carries in every game this season, and he’s also added 10 catches in five games. While this is a lofty price for the Lions running back, it’s almost impossible to fade him in this market.
The Minnesota defense has been great against the run – 3.6 yards per carry and just one rushing touchdown allowed – but I’ll trust Montgomery to keep this streak going on Sunday.
Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+195)
Jameson Williams may be my favorite bet in this market on Sunday.
The Lions young receiver was heavily involved against Dallas, catching three passes on four targets for 76 yards and a score. He also received a carry for 11 yards.
Since it was a blowout, Williams played just 75 percent of the snaps for the Lions in Week 6. However, he played 96 percent of the snaps in Week 5 and has found the end zone in three of Detroit’s five games this season.
Minnesota has been beatable through the air, allowing four passing touchdowns to Jordan Love in a game earlier this season and giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the league despite being on a bye last week.
Justin Jefferson Anytime (-165)
After opening the season with four scores in four games, Justin Jefferson failed to find the end zone in Week 5 in London against the New York Jets.
The bright side? Jefferson saw a season-high 14 targets in that game.
The Vikings star should be heavily involved against the Lions, and he’s easily my favorite Viking to back in this market with Aaron Jones (hip) banged up.
Jefferson has at least four catches for 81 yards in each of his last four games.
More NFL Week 7 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.