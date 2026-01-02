Lookahead NFL Playoff Odds Feature Several Road Favorites
There's still plenty to decide in terms of seeding for the NFL Playoffs heading into the final week of the regular season. In fact, the Green Bay Packers are the only team that's locked into their spot as the No. 7 seed in the NFC. All other 13 eventual postseason teams could have their seeding change depending on not only their own games, but also other results around the league.
FanDuel Sportsbook has already released lookahead lines for the majority of potential first-round matchups. Let's take a look at them.
NFL Playoff Odds for Potential Wild Card Matchups
NFC Potential Wild-Card Matchups
Packers vs. Bears Opening Odds
Spread
- Packers -1.5 (+100)
- Bears +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Packers -110
- Bears -106
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-104)
- UNDER 47.5 (-118)
Packers vs. Eagles Opening Odds
Spread
- Packers +3 (-120)
- Eagles -3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Packers +126
- Eagles -148
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Rams vs. Bears Opening Odds
Spread
- Rams -4.5 (-105)
- Bears +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams -225
- Bears +188
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-104)
- UNDER 51.5 (-118)
Rams vs. Eagles Opening Odds
Spread
- Rams -1.5 (-110)
- Eagles +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams -120
- Eagles +102
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-105)
- UNDER 46.5 (-115)
49ers vs. Bears Opening Odds
Spread
- 49ers -1.5 (-110)
- Bears +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 49ers -120
- Bears +102
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-110)
- UNDER 52.5 (-110)
49ers vs. Eagles Opening Odds
Spread
- 49ers +2.5 (-115)
- Eagles -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- 49ers +110
- Eagles -130
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Seahawks vs. Panthers Opening Odds
Spread
- Seahawks -7.5 (-105)
- Panthers +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Seahawks -375
- Panthers +300
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-104)
- UNDER 41.5 (-118)
Seahawks vs. Buccaneers Opening Odds
Spread
- Seahawks -6.5 (-110)
- Buccaneers +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Seahawks -310
- Buccaneers +250
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-104)
- UNDER 44.5 (-118)
Rams vs. Panthers Opening Odds
Spread
- Rams -9.5 (-115)
- Panthers +9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rams -600
- Panthers +450
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-102)
- UNDER 47.5 (-120)
Rams vs. Buccaneers Opening Odds
Spread
- Rams -7.5 (-110)
- Buccaneers +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams -450
- Buccaneers +350
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
AFC Potential Wild-Card Matchups
Texans vs. Ravens Opening Odds
Spread
- Texans +1.5 (-118)
- Ravens -1.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Texans -102
- Ravens -116
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-115)
- UNDER 40.5 (-105)
Chargers vs. Patriots Opening Odds
Spread
- Chargers +3 (-108)
- Patriots -3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Chargers +138
- Patriots -164
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-118)
- UNDER 15.5 (-104)
Bills vs. Jaguars Opening Odds
Spread
- Bills -1.5 (-105)
- Jaguars +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bills -112
- Jaguars -104
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-105)
- UNDER 50.5 (-115)
Texans vs. Steelers Opening Odds
Spread
- Texans -3.5 (-104)
- Steelers +3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Texans -172
- Steelers +144
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-115)
- UNDER 38.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
