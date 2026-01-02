SI

Lookahead NFL Playoff Odds Feature Several Road Favorites

Iain MacMillan

The Rams would be road favorites against the Bears if the two teams meet in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.
There's still plenty to decide in terms of seeding for the NFL Playoffs heading into the final week of the regular season. In fact, the Green Bay Packers are the only team that's locked into their spot as the No. 7 seed in the NFC. All other 13 eventual postseason teams could have their seeding change depending on not only their own games, but also other results around the league.

FanDuel Sportsbook has already released lookahead lines for the majority of potential first-round matchups. Let's take a look at them.

NFL Playoff Odds for Potential Wild Card Matchups

NFC Potential Wild-Card Matchups

Packers vs. Bears Opening Odds

Spread

  • Packers -1.5 (+100)
  • Bears +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

  • Packers -110
  • Bears -106

Total

  • OVER 47.5 (-104)
  • UNDER 47.5 (-118)

Packers vs. Eagles Opening Odds

Spread

  • Packers +3 (-120)
  • Eagles -3 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Packers +126
  • Eagles -148

Total

  • OVER 43.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Rams vs. Bears Opening Odds

Spread

  • Rams -4.5 (-105)
  • Bears +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Rams -225
  • Bears +188

Total

  • OVER 51.5 (-104)
  • UNDER 51.5 (-118)

Rams vs. Eagles Opening Odds

Spread

  • Rams -1.5 (-110)
  • Eagles +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Rams -120
  • Eagles +102

Total

  • OVER 46.5 (-105)
  • UNDER 46.5 (-115)

49ers vs. Bears Opening Odds

Spread

  • 49ers -1.5 (-110)
  • Bears +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • 49ers -120
  • Bears +102

Total

  • OVER 52.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 52.5 (-110)

49ers vs. Eagles Opening Odds

Spread

  • 49ers +2.5 (-115)
  • Eagles -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • 49ers +110
  • Eagles -130

Total

  • OVER 47.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Seahawks vs. Panthers Opening Odds

Spread

  • Seahawks -7.5 (-105)
  • Panthers +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Seahawks -375
  • Panthers +300

Total

  • OVER 41.5 (-104)
  • UNDER 41.5 (-118)

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers Opening Odds

Spread

  • Seahawks -6.5 (-110)
  • Buccaneers +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Seahawks -310
  • Buccaneers +250

Total

  • OVER 44.5 (-104)
  • UNDER 44.5 (-118)

Rams vs. Panthers Opening Odds

Spread

  • Rams -9.5 (-115)
  • Panthers +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Rams -600
  • Panthers +450

Total

  • OVER 47.5 (-102)
  • UNDER 47.5 (-120)

Rams vs. Buccaneers Opening Odds

Spread

  • Rams -7.5 (-110)
  • Buccaneers +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Rams -450
  • Buccaneers +350

Total

  • OVER 49.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 49.5 (-110)

AFC Potential Wild-Card Matchups

Texans vs. Ravens Opening Odds

Spread

  • Texans +1.5 (-118)
  • Ravens -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline

  • Texans -102
  • Ravens -116

Total

  • OVER 40.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 40.5 (-105)

Chargers vs. Patriots Opening Odds

Spread

  • Chargers +3 (-108)
  • Patriots -3 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Chargers +138
  • Patriots -164

Total

  • OVER 45.5 (-118)
  • UNDER 15.5 (-104)

Bills vs. Jaguars Opening Odds

Spread

  • Bills -1.5 (-105)
  • Jaguars +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Bills -112
  • Jaguars -104

Total

  • OVER 50.5 (-105)
  • UNDER 50.5 (-115)

Texans vs. Steelers Opening Odds

Spread

  • Texans -3.5 (-104)
  • Steelers +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

  • Texans -172
  • Steelers +144

Total

  • OVER 38.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 38.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

