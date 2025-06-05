Lorenzo Musetti vs. Carlos Alcaraz Prediction, Odds for French Open Semifinals (
The defending French Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz, is back in the semifinals, looking to defend his title. This time around, he'll face the No. 8 seed, Lorenzo Musetti, with a berth in the final on the line.
Let's take a look at the odds and everything you need to know to bet on Friday's marquee match.
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Carlos Alcaraz Odds
Moneyline
- Lorenzo Musetti +475
- Carlos Alcaraz -650
Total
- 34.5 games (Over -120/Under -115)
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Carlos Alcaraz How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 6
- Time: TBD
- How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT
Lorenzo Musetti: How Did They Get Here?
Lorenzo Musetti is trying to advance to his first Grand Slam final in his career. This will be his second semifinal after making it to this round at last year's Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.
In this tournament, Musetti has dropped just two sets. One to each of No. 10 Holger Rune and No. 15 Frances Tiafoe, eventually beating each of them in four sets.
Carlos Alcaraz: How Did They Get Here?
Alcaraz won both the French Open and Wimbledon in 2024, and now he's seeking his fifth grand slam win and second straight at Roland-Garros.
He has dominated his opponents in his path to the semifinals, with his most impressive win coming in straight sets in the quarterfinals against No. 12 Tommy Paul.
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Carlos Alcaraz: What the Odds Say and Prediction
Alcaraz is set as the -650 favorite to win the rematch and return to the French Open. When translated to implied probability, he has an 86.67% chance of winning the match.
Alcaraz struggled at moments in the first couple of rounds, but he found his form in the quarterfinals. It's hard not to back him to advance to the French Open finals, but if you're like me, you probably don't want to lay the -650 juice. Instead, you can bet on the exact result.
Musetti has played well enough to expect him to win at least one set, but that may be it. If you agree, you can bet on the exact set result being Alcaraz winning the match 3:1, you can do so at +235. That's the way I'm leaning for Friday's match.
Pick: Alcaraz wins 3:1 (+235) via DraftKings
