Lorenzo Musetti vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Round 2

The No. 5-seeded Lorenzo Musetti dropped his first set of the first round, but then won the next two 7-6 and 7-5 before going up 3-2 in the fourth set. His opponent then retired, saving him from having to add any more miles onto his legs.

On the other hand, Lorenzo Sonego made quick work of his first-round opponent, beating Carlos Taberner in straight sets 6-4, 6-0, 6-3.

Musetti is the better player overall, though, as he’s ranked fifth by the ATP while Sonego is 40th. The up-and-coming 23-year-old is a decent favorite tonight against his fellow countryman.

Here’s a breakdown of Wednesday night’s match, including the latest odds, each player’s Australian Open history, and my prediction.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Lorenzo Sonego Odds and Total

Moneyline

Lorenzo Musetti: -258

Lorenzo Sonego: +199

Total

39.5 (Over -115/Under -130)

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Lorenzo Sonego How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Lorenzo Sonego Australian Open History

Lorenzo Musetti

Musetti has been making his way closer and closer to the final in recent years of the Australian Open. After being eliminated in the first round in 2022 and 2023, he won one match in 2024 and made the third round last year. This all came after not making it out of the qualifiers in 2020.

In his Australian Open career, Musetti has gone 5-5 in 10 matches.

Lorenzo Sonego

Sonego has also been making some steady progress in this tournament. He’s 15-8 in the Australian Open in his career, including a quarterfinal loss last year to Ben Shelton. This came after losing in the second round to Carlos Alcaraz in 2024.

Sonego has been eliminated in the second round in four of his eight appearances, though, and will look to avoid that tonight.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Pick

These Italian foes have met twice in the last two years, both on an indoor hard court. Musetti won in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in 2024 in Vienna, while Sonego overcame a 6-3 loss in the first set for 6-3 and 6-1 victories in the second and third sets last year at the ATP Masters 1000 Paris.

Musetti already dropped one set in the opening round, while Sonego only lost seven games in his match. This should be a four- or five-set affair tonight in Melbourne.

Pick: OVER 39.5 Games (-115)

