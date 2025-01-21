Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds for Men's Australian Open Quarterfinals
Big serving Ben Shleton will look to make his second ever Grand Slam semifinals with a win against Lorenzo Sonego.
Shelton, who made the semifinals of the US Open in 2023, is favored to beat his Italian counterpart in a battle that should certainly give his massive serve an edge. With limited history against one another, how do these two players match up?
We have you covered with our betting preview for this Australian Open quarterfinal showdown.
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ben Shelton Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sonego: +3.5 (-118)
- Shelton: -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sonego: +220
- Shelton: -270
Total: 41.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ben Shelton How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 21
- Game Time: 10:30 AM EST
- Venue: Rod Laver Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Pick
Shelton has emerged as one of the best servers on tour, holding at 90% of his service games over the last year.
The American has only one straight set victory this tournament, in the first round, he has been lightly tested as he hasn’t trailed yet. However, Shelton’s big serve doesn’t mean he has been able to generate margin in his sets, going to five tiebreaks already at the Australian Open.
It’s tough to get ahead on the scoreboard against Shelton, and Sonego likely won’t force the issue in this match as a limited returner. While Sonego is on a run of good form after a subpar 2024, he is not known for his ability to dominate on return so this will be an uphill battle for him.
Last season, the Italian was outside the top 50 in return points won.
I trust Shelton to get to the semifinals, but how long it takes is a fair question. The American has struggled to win with ease and Sonego’s serve has been on point in Melbourne. Instead, I’m going to take Shelton to win sets, even if tiebreaks are necessary to get it done.
PICK: Shelton -1.5 Sets (-128)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
