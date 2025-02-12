Los Angeles Rams 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Offseason Full of Questions Awaits
The Los Angeles Rams caught fire in the second half of the season, leading to them capturing the NFC West and winning their opening playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Rams still have a strong core of players and a great head coach in Sean McVay, but there has to start being questions surrounding Matthew Stafford and how long he has left in his career as an NFL starting quarterback. If Los Angeles wants to win another Super Bowl before starting a rebuild, it may have to be within the next two seasons.
Let's dive into their odds to win Super Bowl 60 as we head into the 2025 offseason.
Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Rams +2500
The Rams are tied for the 10th best odds to win Super Bowl 60 at +2500 along side the likes of the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers. If you translate those odds to implied probability, they have a 3.85% chance of lifting the Lombardi Trophy.
Can Rams Get Back to NFL Playoffs?
Despite the Rams winning the NFC West and the San Francisco 49ers having a down year at 6-11, the 49ers have much better Super Bowl odds heading into the offseason at +1400. That shows the betting market believes San Francisco will bounce back in 2025, meaning the Rams will either need to prove their worth in the division once again or sneak into the playoffs in a wild card spot.
The biggest storyline in the offseason surrounding the Rams will be what they do with Cooper Kupp. The team has announced they will be seeking to trade the veteran receiver and if they do, they'll need to find a viable No. 2 option at wide receiver to compliment Puka Nacua.
Defensively, they struck a gold mine with their rookie lineman including Defensive Rookie of the Year, Jared Verse, but their secondary needs to be improved upon in order to take the next step. If they can improve their defensive backs, it's going to go a long way in allowing their fierce pass rush to do its work.
The Rams shouldn't be looked at as a top contender this offseason, but you'd be making a mistake to completely count out McVay's squad.
