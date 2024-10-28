Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Louisiana Tech will try to further its quest for bowl eligibility while Sam Houston State tries to maintain its path for a Conference USA title game on Tuesday night in Conference USA action.
After escaping with a win last week, Sam Houston State will hope it can get back starting quarterback Hunter Watson ahead of its next conference showdown in hopes of staying in position to compete for the league title.
Here’s how to bet Tuesday’s C-USA showdown.
Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Louisiana Tech: +10.5 (-110)
- Sam Houston State -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Louisiana Tech: +320
- Sam Houston State: -400
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 29th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Elliot T. Bowers Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Louisiana Tech Record: 3-4
- Sam Houston State Record: 6-2
Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston State Key Players to Watch
Louisiana Tech
Evan Bullock: Bullock continues to be the best option at quarterback for Louisiana Tech. Despite only 14 points last week against UTEP, the Bulldogs quarterback passed for 248 while completing 73% of his passes. Since taking over he has passed for at least 200 yards and completed 70% of his passes in three of four games. The Bulldogs are 2-2 in those contests.
Sam Houston State
Hunter Watson: After missing last week’s game against Florida International, the hope is that Watson can return from injury and re-ignite the Sam Houston offense. The Bearkats quarterback has been the team’s biggest threat not just with his arm, but with his legs. Watson has rushed for at least 40 yards in four of six full games, clearing 100 yards in two of them.
Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston State Prediction and Pick
While there isn’t confirmation that he is back on the field, this number appears to indicate that Watson will be back for the Bearkats under center.
If that’s the case, I like the over in this one as both offenses can hit enough explosive plays to get over this low total.
Sam Houston State has been a big play machine all season with Watson on the field, ranking top 30 in the country in explosive pass rate and consistently moving the chains on the ground, right around the national average in yards per carry.
While the Louisiana Tech defense has some sturdy metrics, 25th in EPA/Play, a lot of that is baked in the team’s easy strength of schedule against opposing offenses. The Bulldogs have faced one team inside the top 90 in EPA/Play, North Carolina State. Sam Houston State was 79th prior to last week when the team went to backup quarterback Jase Bauer. If Watson is back, this is arguably the best offense the team has faced this season.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech should be able to help the scoring with Sam Houston State's inability to get teams behind the sticks. The Bearkats are 110th in defensive success rate this season, particularly struggling on the defensive line.
Watson’s status is key, but I’m eyeing the OVER in this Tuesday night matchup.
PICK: OVER 45.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
