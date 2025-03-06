SI

Loyola Maryland vs. Bucknell Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Patriot League Championship Quarterfinal

Bucknell is the top seed in the Patriot League Championship.
Loyola Maryland got past Lehigh in the first round of the Patriot League Championship, but the celebration will be short-lived as now they have to take on the No. 1 seed in the tournament, the Bucknell Bison, on Thursday.

Bucknell beat Loyola Maryland in both regular season meetings, but the most recent, which was played just on February 26, was a close one with the Bison squeaking out a 70-67 victory.

Let's dive into the odds for the third matchup between these teams with a semifinal berth on the line.

Loyola Maryland vs. Bucknell Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Loyola Maryland +6.5 (-102)
  • Bucknell -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Loyola Maryland +235
  • Bucknell -295

Total

  • OVER 138.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 138.5 (-110)

Loyola Maryland vs. Bucknell How to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, March 6
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
  • Venue: Sojka Pavilion
  • How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
  • Loyola Maryland Record: 12-18 (6-12 Conference)
  • Bucknell Record: 17-14 (13-5 Conference)

Loyola Maryland vs. Bucknell Key Players to Watch

Loyola Maryland

Milos Ilic: Loyola Maryland's forward is averaging 14.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game this season, which is the team best in all three of those metrics. Beating the Greyhounds comes down to stopping Ilic.

Bucknell

Noah Williamson: The perfect answer to Milos Ilic is Noah Williamson, who also leads his team in points (17.3) and rebounds (7.6) per game. He recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals in the most recent meeting with the Greyhounds.

Loyola Maryland vs. Bucknell Prediction and Pick

If there's one mid-major conference tournament that we could see a low seed go on a Cinderella run, I think it's the Patriot League. The top two teams had a conference record o 13-5, far from dominant. Meanwhile, the liked of Loyola Maryland are sitting at 6-12, but let plenty of close games slip through their grasp.

If you look at the metrics for both teams involved in this game, you'll see what I'm talking about. Bucknell is 209th in offensive efficiency and 117th in defensive efficiency while Loyola-Maryland is 257th and 227th. Sure, the Bison outrank the Greyhounds in both areas, but not by as much as you'd expect when comparing a No. 1 seed with a No. 8 seed.

I'll take the points with Loyola Maryland in this quarterfinal showdown.

Pick: Loyola Maryland +6.5 (-102) via FanDuel

