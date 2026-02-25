LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Sentosa Golf Club

The LPGA is in the middle of its Asian swing this week, and it's time for the biggest of the three, the HSBC Women's World Championship. With a purse of $3 million, most of the best women's golfers on the planet will be teeing it up in Singapore this week.

In case you haven't been paying attention, the LPGA belongs to Jeeno Thitikul right now. She got her eighth career win at last week's Honda LPGA Thailand, and her odds to win every week mirror the odds that Scottie Scheffler is set at to win PGA Tour events.

Let's take a look at the top names on the odds list this week, and then I'll recommend a couple of golfers to bet on.

LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship odds

Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jeeno Thitikul +340

Charley Hull +1600

Lydia Ko +1700

Hye-Jin Choi +1900

Sei Young Kim +1900

Minjee Lee +1500

Hyo Joo Kim +1900

A Lim Kim +2000

Miyu Yamashita +2000

Haeran Ryu +2500

Lottie Woad +2500

Chizzy Iwai +2500

Ruoning Yin +2500

Hannah Green +2700

Ayaka Furue +2700

LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship best bets

Brooke Henderson +3500 via Caesars

It seems like a great time to buy low on Brooke Henderson. She hasn't had her best stuff the best couple of years, but she is third on the LPGA in strokes gained approach through the first two tournaments, including finishing solo third at the Tournament of Champions.

The only area that she has lost strokes in so far is her play around the greens, which shouldn't hurt her too much at Sentosa Golf Club. Based on how she's played so far in 2026, she seems like a great bet at 35-1 odds.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen +3500 via Caesars

Nanna Koerstz Madsen has always been able to drive the ball a mile, but there are signs that she may have figured out other parts of her game. She posted a T5 finish in her 2026 season debut at last week's Honda LPGA Thailand, which is another step in the right direction after a solid fall swing.

She hit 76.39% of greens in regulation last week. If she can keep up that level of ball striking this week, she's going to look like a great bet at 60-1 on the weekend.

