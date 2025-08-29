LSU vs. Clemson Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 1
LSU opens its season in the shadow of Howard’s Rock, where Clemson once again expects to flex as the ACC’s flagship and a top-five national contender.
Clemson enters with continuity at nearly every level and a quarterback in Cade Klubnik who looks ready to command one of the most balanced rosters of the Swinney era.
LSU’s counter is Garrett Nussmeier, a gunslinger finally handed the keys to an offense that has retooled around portal additions and high-end skill talent.
Both defenses can wreck game plans, which means the spotlight naturally shifts to individual matchups and how stars on either side tilt momentum.
That makes the player props for this opener especially intriguing — not just side notes to the action, but a window into where this game could be won or lost.
Best Prop Bets for LSU vs. Clemson
- Cade Klubnik Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
- Bryant Wesco Jr. Over 54.5 Receiving Yards
- Adam Randall Over 17.5 Receiving Yards
Cade Klubnik Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+128 at FanDuel)
We’re getting nice plus-money value on this as LSU’s transfer-fueled front could generate surprises early, limiting larger chunks in the passing game. Klubnik’s ceiling is elite — but live by the script, and in such a close opener, touchdown volume may be capped if the trenches tilt to either side. The hostile environment and LSU’s unpredictable edge profiles all conspire to trim Klubnik’s TD output.
Bryant Wesco Jr. Over 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114 at FanDuel)
Wesco posted an impressive first impression in 2024. He logged 41 receptions for 708-yard and his role expanded sharply midseason.
With LSU’s defensive backfield still finding cohesion amid a rebuild, Clemson's explosive WR corps — including Wesco — is well-positioned to exploit coverage gaps early. As a game that many expect to be decided in tight windows, third-down conversion and chunk plays become invaluable, Wesco is exactly the kind of playmaker to generate those critical moments.
Adam Randall Over 17.5 Receiving Yards (-114 at FanDuel)
Randall enters kickoff week with palpable momentum. LSU’s secondary depth remains in flux amid its rebuild, rendering Randall a likely beneficiary of daylight in coverage, especially early when schemes are still being tested.
Although LSU’s defensive front garners most headlines, the backfield cohesion may be best exploited through timely perimeter routes and misdirection — exactly Randall’s wheelhouse. A clean crease or two could produce explosive chunks, putting the Over on his receiving yards line in play.
