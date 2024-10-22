LSU vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
In a matchup that can tip the scales in who will go to the College Football Playoff, LSU travels to Kyle Field to take on Texas A&M.
Both LSU and Texas A&M have won six straight games since opening weekend losses, but which one has the pathway to success in a projected close game on Saturday night? Can Garrett Nussmeier continue to lead this Tigers team to the SEC Championship, or will Texas A&M announce itself as a CFP contender?
Here’s our preview for this SEC clash.
LSU vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-105)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: +116
- Texas A&M: -140
Total
- 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
LSU vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 26th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- LSU Record: 6-1
- Texas A&M Record: 6-1
LSU vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
LSU
Garrett Nussmeier: Nussmeier has been playing at an incredibly high level this season for the Tigers. The team has been middling to below average in running the ball, but Nussmeier has this team elite in the passing game. The Tigers are top 30 in EPA/Pass and Nussmeier has only been sacked twice this season, keeping LSU on schedule.
Texas A&M
Conner Weigman: Weigman is healthy after an early season shoulder injury, but it's been a tale of two games for him. The Aggies quarterback was exceptional against Missouri, a 41-10 demolition of its SEC foe. However, he struggled at Mississippi State, tossing three interceptions against a winless league opponent. Weigman must take better care of the football against LSU’s improved defense, but one that remains closer to the national average.
LSU vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
I think this is a great opportunity to sell LSU at its highest.
While the Tigers are winners of six straight games, including two in a row out of its BYE week, let’s take a deeper dive at those games.
The Bayou Bengals beat a banged-up Ole Miss team in overtime that was playing its seventh straight game and an Arkansas team that was far from full strength on the road. Now, the team gets a healthy Texas A&M team that will be its toughest test of the season on both the offensive and defensive line.
Texas A&M is more vulnerable in the secondary, bottom half of the country in coverage grading per Pro Football Focus, but with LSU’s lack of a ground game, the Aggies may be able to drop more defenders into coverage to slow down this LSU passing attack.
LSU is passing at a top 10 rate, which makes the team easier to figure out and tips the scales toward head coach Mike Elko in terms of conceiving a game plan to slow down LSU.
Meanwhile, the Tigers' defense has improved, but is still 84th in EPA/Play. I believe the team’s inability to get off the field on third down, 110th in third down success rate, will play a big role in determining this game. For what it’s worth, Texas A&M is tied for the 19th-best third-down success rate and can create more scoring chances.
PICK: Texas A&M -2.5
