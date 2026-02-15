Is Luka Doncic Playing in the All-Star Game? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Team World)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic has been dealing with a hamstring injury over the past week, but it will not stop him from at least suiting up in the All-Star Game for Team World on Sunday night.

Doncic is expected to play in the first game of the night in the round robin tournament -- USA Stars vs. Team World -- and will be on a minutes restriction. While Doncic will suit up in the first game, that reportedly is the only game that he will appear in on Sunday.

Luka Doncic (hamstring) will start and have a minutes restriction in All-Star Game on Sunday, per @DanWoikeSports.



Doncic will play in just the first game. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 14, 2026

Team World is a slight favorite (+155) to win the entire All-Star Game Tournament, and it's pretty clear how Doncic's injury impacts the squad's odds. Team World is a 2.5-point favorite against the USA Stars in the first game of the night, according to the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. However, that line drops to Team World -1.5 against USA Stripes, where Doncic won't play.

Doncic missed the Lakers' final four games ahead of the All-Star break, so it makes sense that he won't play much in the All-Star Game. The five-time All-NBA selection is averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game this season while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Since he's playing in just one game on Sunday, Doncic's odds to win All-Star Game MVP have been taken off the board. However, his Team World teammate Victor Wembanyama is the favorite to capture the award at +290.

The Lakers don't return to action until Friday, Feb. 20, so Doncic will have plenty of time to rest up ahead of that game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.