Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Kings vs. Lakers)

After missing four games ahead of the All-Star break with a hamstring issue, Luka Doncic has not missed a game for the Los Angeles Lakers since, including Saturday night's win over the Golden State Warriors.

Doncic has missed 12 games in the 2025-26 season, including a few games that were associated with the second night of a back-to-back. So, with the Lakers playing the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, it's reasonable to wonder if Doncic will play in that matchup.

The Lakers have yet to release an injury report for this game, but the betting odds at DraftKings suggest that the star guard will be out there.

The Lakers are 12.5-point favorites at home, and they could have all three of Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James in action after none of them had to play major minutes in Saturday's win over Golden State. Doncic, who played less than 30 minutes in that game, finished with 26 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Overall, the star guard is averaging 32.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from 3. Doncic has led the Lakers to a 29-18 record in the games that he's played in this season.

While the Kings should be a beatable team for L.A., it can't afford any bad losses if it wants to land a top-four spot in the Western Conference. So, it wouldn't be shocking if Doncic, James and Reaves all play in this game after smaller workloads on Saturday.

The Lakers will provide an official update on Doncic's status this afternoon when they are required to release an injury report.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.