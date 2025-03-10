Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Nets)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to back soreness.
Doncic reportedly has been dealing with the issue since a fall against the New York Knicks on Thursday night, but he did play in the Lakers' loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.
With LeBron James (groin) out of the lineup for Los Angeles for at least the next week or two, Doncic will be called upon to carry the offense -- along with Austin Reaves -- in the coming games.
On Monday, the Lakers are road favorites against Brooklyn (which has lost seven games in a row), a sign that Doncic should be able to play. If he does go, he could be a great target in the prop market since the Lakers have limited offensive options now that James is out.
This story will be updated with Doncic's official status on Monday night.
Best Luka Doncic Prop Bet for Lakers vs. Nets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Luka Doncic OVER 30.5 Points (-105)
With LeBron out of the lineup, Doncic is going to be called upon to carry this offense, something he’s shown signs of doing as of late.
Luka has 31, 29, 30, 32 and 34 points in his last five games, attempting over 20 shots in three of those five matchups. The usage should be there for Doncic in this matchup, and Brooklyn has fallen off a bit on the defensive end, ranking 20th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.